Zano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $311,466.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Zano has traded up 135.9% against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $311,466.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.04 or 1.00205829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.79 or 0.00436997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00824121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00294129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,560,686 coins and its circulating supply is 10,531,186 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

