Zap (ZAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Zap has a market cap of $48.29 million and $1.12 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

