Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.52 or 0.03089242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00361112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.85 or 0.01010630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00469415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00395606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00244542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

