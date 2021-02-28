ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Cap of $690,281.23

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One ZCore token can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $690,281.23 and $7,567.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,971,876 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars.

