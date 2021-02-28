Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0712 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00239848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00092274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055341 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,448,075 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

