Zen Protocol Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and $925.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00775922 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000151 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.