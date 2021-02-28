Zero Utility Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,382.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $995,884.96 and approximately $11,382.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $1,028.00 or 0.02369714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

