Zero (ZER) 1-Day Volume Tops $91,671.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $91,671.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00242615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,706,822 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

