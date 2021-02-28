Zetacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $109,432.85 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $109,432.85 and $6,189.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.44 or 0.01017480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00391750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,559,073 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.