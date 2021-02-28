ZeuxCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $576.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $271,238.09 and $576.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

