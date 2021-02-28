Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Tops $160,578.34

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $160,578.34 and approximately $14,275.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00740434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039081 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

