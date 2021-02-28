ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.60 million and $24,269.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

