Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.