ZKSwap Price Tops $2.53 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $202.70 million and $80.32 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 70.1% lower against the dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00465925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00078183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00467623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00200004 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

