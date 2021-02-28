zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZO1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock traded down €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €202.00 ($237.65). 16,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 52-week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52-week high of €244.00 ($287.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.21.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.