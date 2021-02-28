ZPER (ZPR) Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $766.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00073541 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 902.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00100028 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

