ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $501.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 115.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $501.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,124,242,902 coins and its circulating supply is 14,081,781,233 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

