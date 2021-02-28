ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 131.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $47.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

