$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Airgain reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.14. 8,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,761. The firm has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.