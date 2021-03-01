-$0.03 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

