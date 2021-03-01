$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Switch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.