-$0.05 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Insiders have sold a total of 665,344 shares of company stock valued at $26,943,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 165.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 424.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

