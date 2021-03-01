$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 2.02.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 503,597 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 85,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

