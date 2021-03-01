$0.13 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

