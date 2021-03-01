-$0.13 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
