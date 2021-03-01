-$0.13 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.