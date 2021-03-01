-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.66. 247,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

