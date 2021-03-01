$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

VICR stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,059. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

