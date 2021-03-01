-$0.19 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 935,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $698.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.88.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.