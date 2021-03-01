-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

OSH stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

