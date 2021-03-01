$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Camping World posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,175. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

