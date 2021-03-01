$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.