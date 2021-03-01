$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 307,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

