$0.44 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of FCX opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

