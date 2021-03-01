-$0.49 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

