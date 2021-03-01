$0.53 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

RUSHA opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

