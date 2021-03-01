$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Catalent reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Catalent by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Catalent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $113.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

