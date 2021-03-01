-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.