-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

