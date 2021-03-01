$0.83 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Logitech International stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,177 shares of company stock worth $13,236,091. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

