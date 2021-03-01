0Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $33.02 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $611,202.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00035972 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

