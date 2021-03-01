0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. 0x has a market cap of $998.26 million and $217.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

