0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $375,324.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

