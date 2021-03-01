0xcert Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,685.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

