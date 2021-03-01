$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.03. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

