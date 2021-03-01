$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,795. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

