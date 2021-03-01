$1.47 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.71. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,795. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

