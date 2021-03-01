$1.71 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Mar 1st, 2021


Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.23. 25,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 36.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 149.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

