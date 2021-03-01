-$1.93 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post ($1.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.81) and the lowest is ($2.13). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 865%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($2.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 98,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,499. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

