$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

