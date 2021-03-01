101,500 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,000. Analog Devices comprises 0.9% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.92. 72,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

