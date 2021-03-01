109,815 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

